Archbishop Fulton Sheen

Venerable Servant of God Fulton J. Sheen

Ticket requests will be accepted beginning on Friday, November 22nd. Follow the “RSVP” link below.

The Beatification Ceremony will be held at 10:00 AM on December 21, 2019, at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Peoria, Illinois.

This is the same Cathedral where Sheen was ordained a priest 100 years ago on September 20, 1919.

The Cathedral is also the resting place for Sheen, who is entombed in a marble vault next to the altar where he was ordained.