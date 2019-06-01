Venerable Servant of God Fulton J. Sheen
The Beatification Ceremony will be held at 10:00 AM on December 21, 2019, at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Peoria, Illinois.
This is the same Cathedral where Sheen was ordained a priest 100 years ago on September 20, 1919.
The Cathedral is also the resting place for Sheen, who is entombed in a marble vault next to the altar where he was ordained.
All are invited to visit the tomb of Venerable Archbishop Fulton Sheen in the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception.
607 NE Madison Avenue in Peoria, Illinois
Monday-Friday 12:00pm - 2:00pm
Saturday 3:00pm - 6:00pm
Sunday 9:00am - 2:00pm
The Cause for the Beatification and Canonization of Fulton Sheen is entirely supported by donations to the Fulton Sheen Foundation which promotes the Cause.
Donations of any amount are appreciated.
If you would like to make a donation, send check (USA currency only) payable to:
The Archbishop Fulton John Sheen Foundation
419 NE Madison Avenue, Peoria, IL 61603
To donate electronically:
"The greatest love story of all time is contained in a tiny white host."