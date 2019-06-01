Add your custom tagline here.

Venerable Servant of God Fulton J. Sheen

Ticket requests will be accepted beginning on Friday, November 22nd.  Follow the “RSVP” link below.

The Beatification Ceremony will be held at 10:00 AM on December 21, 2019, at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Peoria, Illinois.

This is the same Cathedral where Sheen was ordained a priest 100 years ago on September 20, 1919.

The Cathedral is also the resting place for Sheen, who is entombed in a marble vault next to the altar where he was ordained.

All are invited to visit the tomb of Venerable Archbishop Fulton Sheen in the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception.
607 NE Madison Avenue in Peoria, Illinois

Monday-Friday       12:00pm - 2:00pm
Saturday                   3:00pm - 6:00pm
Sunday                      9:00am - 2:00pm

Frequently Asked Questions

The Cause for the Beatification and Canonization of Fulton Sheen is entirely supported by donations to the Fulton Sheen Foundation which promotes the Cause.

Your past donations have supported the efforts of the Foundation to promote the Cause.  Your donations have paid for the expenses in the Diocesan phase of the inquiry into the life and virtues of Fulton Sheen, as well as the investigation of the alleged miracles attributed to his intercession.  Even more, your generosity has also supported the Cause through the Roman phase as our Postulator has worked diligently with the Congregation of the Causes of Saints.
 
These efforts have successfully brought us to this moment in which we soon anticipate the Beatification of our beloved Servant of God.
 
There is still much work to be done.  Your donations are necessary to provide for the Beatification Ceremony of the Venerable Servant of God.  Even after Beatification, the work of the Foundation continues as we pray for another miracle for the future Canonization of Archbishop Sheen.

Donations of any amount are appreciated.

If you would like to make a donation, send check (USA currency only) payable to:

The Archbishop Fulton John Sheen Foundation
419 NE Madison Avenue, Peoria, IL 61603

To donate electronically:

DONATE TODAY

"The greatest love story of all time is contained in a tiny white host."

Archbishop Fulton Sheen

Visit the website of the
Catholic Diocese of Peoria
Ticket requests for the Beatification may be submitted beginning on Friday, November 22nd by following this link.
Learn more about the Cathedral of St. Mary in Peoria, IL.

The Sheen Foundation is a non-profit organization as defined by the Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3).
Tax I.D. 37-1411870

